DUBLIN, Sept 29 Uncertainty about government plans to alter rules on "upward-only" rent reviews on commercial leases is a significant issue for potential investors in Irish property, the head of the country's state-run asset management agency said on Thursday.

The chief executive of the National Asset Management Agency, Brendan McDonagh, said he was hopeful that the issue would be clarifed soon to allow the market to digest the changes and move on.

He said fiscal and economic uncertainty in Ireland remained significant obstacles to investment and that the agency may take some limited loss leaders on individual assets to promote activity.

Dublin's new administration pledged to end upward-only reviews for existing leases as part of its programme for government to ease the burden on retailers struggling with hefty rents, many of which were set during the heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy.

It hopes to unveil the new rules by year-end. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)