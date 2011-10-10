LONDON Oct 10 The National Asset Management
Agency, Ireland's state-run "bad bank", has put two loan
portfolios worth a total of 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) on
the market, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The source told Reuters that NAMA was being advised by
property consultancy Savills on the disposal of about
200 million euros of loans that had been made to housing and
hotel developer Donal Mulryan.
Separately, real estate consultancy CBRE was
marketing about 600 million euros worth of loans to property
developer Cyril Dennis.
NAMA, CBRE and Savills all declined to comment.
The source said loans in the portfolio were secured against
a string of brownfield sites across the UK, adding early bids
were expected within weeks, potentially from debt funds.
NAMA was created to purge Irish banks of risky property
loans and is one of the world's biggest property groups, having
shelled out almost 31 billion euros on loans valued at more than
72 billion at the height of Ireland's property boom.
The story was previously reported in the Sunday Times.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Erica Billingham)