DUBLIN Nov 16 Ireland's state-run
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) made a profit of 118
million euros in the second quarter, a 29 percent increase on
the previous quarter after seeing a sharp drop in foreign
exchange losses on loans it has acquired.
Created to purge Irish banks of 74 billion euros of risky
land and development loans, NAMA is one of the world's largest
property groups and needs the local property market to revive if
is to avoid further writedowns to its portfolio.
The agency lost 1.18 billion euros last year on the back of
a 1.5 billion euros impairment charge as property prices
continue to drop following a disastrous bubble. NAMA had already
demanded the banks cut the value of their loans by around 57
percent before it bought them.
The impairment charge is assessed annually and the 1.5
billon euros charge has not been updated in the latest quarterly
accounts. The percentage of performing loans was unchanged at
the end of June at 23 percent.
The agency expects to post an operating profit before
impairments of over 600 million euros in 2011. Its profit in the
first half was 209 million euros.
