HANOI, April 9 Vietnam's Eximbank, 15.07 percent owned by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp , is in talks with unlisted domestic lender Nam A Bank about a possible merger, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"The intention is there, but whether the banks would go ahead with the consolidation is still uncertain," said one of the sources who has direct knowledge of the talks. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Mark Potter)