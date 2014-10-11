BRIEF-Sears Canada enters into credit agreement
* Sears Canada - entered a credit agreement with KKR Capital Markets Llc and GACP Finance Co., Llc for five-year secured term loan of up to $300 million
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Namibia is looking to return to the international capital markets as soon as this year with a new Eurobond issue, according to an investor who has met with the sovereign.
Officials from the country met investors in Washington this week on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gauge appetite for a new issue.
Barclays and Standard Bank organized one-to-one presentations and a group lunch with potential buyers, said the investor.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* SM Energy co files for potential common stock offering of up to 13.4 million - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 21 Investors picked up their bullish bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries as Federal Reserve signaled it will remain on a gradual path in raising interest rates after its two-day policy meeting last week.