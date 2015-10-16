LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Namibia has hired Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners to arrange a series of meetings in Europe and the US, according to a statement from the leads.

The meetings will begin on October 19. A US-dollar denominated 144A/Reg S transaction may follow.

Namibia is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)