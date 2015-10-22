HSBC confident of filling Birmingham HQ roles on time
LONDON, March 23 HSBC is on track to fill 1000 vacancies at the new headquarters of its British retail bank in Birmingham it said on Thursday, with people hired for nearly 450 of the roles.
LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Namibia has launched a US$750m 10-year Eurobond at a yield of 5.375%, according to a lead.
That is at the tight end of its guidance range of 5.50% (plus or minus 12.5bp) and compares with initial price thoughts of 5.75% area.
The order book was US$3bn, according to an earlier update.
The Reg S/144a deal is expected to price later on Thursday with Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank as the leads.
Namibia is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
WASHINGTON, March 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives could achieve common ground on a deal to win support for healthcare legislation on Thursday, after President Donald Trump intervened in negotiations, a conservative leader said on Wednesday.