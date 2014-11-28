* Voters to use machines with buttons to endorse candidate
* Ruling party seen extending grip on power
* Namibia working with Chinese to develop uranium sector
By Wendell Roelf
WINDHOEK, Nov 28 Namibians voted on Friday in
Africa's first electronic election that is expected see the
SWAPO party to extend its 24-year rule as people in the
mineral-rich country seek stability in the face of a global
commodities downturn.
Despite an 11th hour challenge from the opposition over the
lack of a paper trail from electronic voting, the election
commission is using about 4,000 voting machines for the
presidential and parliamentary vote instead of paper ballots.
In the booth, voters will find a grey electronic device with
pictures or logos of the candidates and a green button next to
each one. Instead of marking a cross on paper, voters will
select their choice by pressing the button.
While there is no history of electoral fraud, unlike in many
of its neighbours, logistical problems in the sparsely populated
country meant the results from the vote in 2009 took a week. The
election commission has this time promised them within 24 hours.
More than 1.2 million people are eligible to vote in one of
Africa's healthiest economies, where the former liberation
movement turned governing party has maintained its support -
though dissent is growing over inequality and a lack of housing.
Namibia is aiming to become the world's second-largest
uranium producer after Kazakhstan with the construction of its
Chinese-backed Husab mine. The mine is expected to start
production in the second half of next year.
Namibia has been one of the world's best performing
economies and growth is forecast to rise to 5 percent in 2014
from 4.4 percent last year. But lower metal prices, especially
for key export uranium, poses a risk, according to Namibia's
central bank.
More than 100 protesters called for land distribution last
week, and the opposition Democratic Turnhalle Alliance has been
attracting more support.
"We want a new president. We also want new changes for
everything, more houses, more toilets and we are having a
problem with jobs," said Johannes Gabriel, a security guard, in
the capital Windhoek.
But analysts say any dissent is unlikely to be enough to
threaten SWAPO's hold over the presidency and its two-thirds
majority in parliament in the southern African country it has
ruled since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.
Prime Minister Hage Geingob is running for the presidency,
the country's most senior political role. Hifikepunye Pohamba
cannot stand again because of a two-term limit.
