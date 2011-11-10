JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 The rate of growth in Namibia's economy quickened to 7.0 percent in the first quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2010, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

"The growth is mainly attributable to the mining and quarrying; manufacturing, transport and communication; and wholesale sectors," it said in a statement.

"The diamond mining and their processing continues to record significant growth during the first quarter of 2011."

The CSO also said gross domestic product was at 5.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2011 from 6.6 percent in the first quarter of 2010. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda)