WINDHOEK Aug 30 Namibia's diamond output more
than halved in the second quarter of this year to 208,000 carats
as economic woes hit demand, financial group Capricorn
Investment Holdings said on Tuesday.
"On average, production was only 45 percent of what it was
in the same quarter of last year. This is the lowest level of
production seen since the first quarter of 2009," the firm,
citing ministry of mines figures, said in a research note.
"Over the past two years production has fallen
significantly, due to the fall in demand for gem quality stones
after the 2008 recession."
Capricorn said Namibia would soon hit reach its maximum
production potential unless serious investment, which miners
have so far been unwilling to commit, was poured into technology
and infrastructure.
Uranium production for the quarter fell to 2.09 million
pounds from 2.35 million pounds in the previous quarter.
"This was largely due to adverse weather conditions, with
some of the mines becoming flooded with the abnormally heavy
rains seen this year," it said.
Rio Tinto and Australian miner Paladin Energy are
uranium producers in Namibia.
(Reporting by Servaas van de Bosch, writing by Olivia Kumwenda,
editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely)