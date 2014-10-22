BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
JOHANNESBURG Oct 22 Namibia's central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 6 percent, saying the decision was supportive of the economy and that it was monitoring the effects of recent policy decisions.
"Domestic growth prospects continued to be encouraging during the first eight months of 2014, while inflation declined," the Bank of Namibia said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Risks however remain, including strong growth in household credit, especially when used to finance unproductive imported luxury goods." (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; editing by David Dolan)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )