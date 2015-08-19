WINDHOEK Aug 19 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Wednesday, saying it remained concerned about the high growth in credit extended to households.

In a statement, the Bank of Namibia said the economy was expected to grow by 5 percent in 2015 from 4.5 percent last year, although low commodity prices posed a downward risk. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)