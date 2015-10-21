WINDHOEK Oct 21 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Wednesday, saying key economic indicators continued to show improvement despite weak mining activity.

In a statement, the Bank of Namibia said annual inflation had declined during the first 9 months of 2015 and was expected to remain low for the rest of the year. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)