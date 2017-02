WINDHOEK, June 15 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the decision was intended to allow the economy to expand.

"This decision was necessary to continue supporting the country's economic growth, particularly in light of slow and fragile recovery in economies of Namibia's trading partners," Governor Ipumbu Shiimi told a press conference. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)