WINDHOEK, June 14 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying that level was appropriate to support economic growth.

"This rate remains appropriate to maintain the one-to-one link between the Namibian dollar and the South African rand, without compromising growth," said governor of the Bank of Namibia Ipumbu Shiimi. (Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa)