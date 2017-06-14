Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
WINDHOEK, June 14 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying that level was appropriate to support economic growth.
"This rate remains appropriate to maintain the one-to-one link between the Namibian dollar and the South African rand, without compromising growth," said governor of the Bank of Namibia Ipumbu Shiimi. (Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa)
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's central bank on Thursday lowered its inflation forecasts and reiterated its next policy decisions are dependent on the pace of economic activity, suggesting it is still unsure about whether to reduce the pace of monetary easing in July.