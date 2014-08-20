(Adds details, context)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Namibia's central bank
hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.0 percent on
Wednesday as it seeks to contain strong household credit growth,
which it said was putting pressure on the country's reserves.
Credit demand, from households as well the business sector,
swelled by 1.4 percent to 15.3 percent for the first half of
2014, compared to 13.9 percent during the last six months of
2013.
"The growth in household credit was mainly dominated by
installment credit, overdrafts and other loans and advances,
which regrettably are also used to finance unproductive imported
luxury goods," the Bank of Namibia said in a statement.
The bank said, however, the prospects of economic growth for
the remainder of the year were "encouraging".
It cited construction activities and strong domestic demand
as offsetting the lingering credit risks, a growing trade
deficit and falling international commodity prices - the latter
hurting production in uranium and zinc sectors.
Annual inflation in Namibia slowed to 5.6 percent in July,
after rising in the first six months of the year and peaking at
6.1 percent in June, data last week showed.
The central bank said it expected inflation to average six
percent for the rest of the year.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)