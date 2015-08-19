(Adds governor comments)

By Mfuneko Toyana

WINDHOEK Aug 19 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.5 percent on Wednesday, saying it was happy with the current low rate of inflation but worried about its dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The central Bank of Namibia said it was concerned about high growth in credit extended to households and estimated the economy would grow by 5 percent in 2015 from 4.5 percent last year.

Governor Ipumbu Shiimi told Reuters that curbing inflation was not a big concern but the southern African nation's foreign exchange reserves were currently inadequate, hovering around 1.9 months of import cover. This was well below the International Monetary Fund's recommendation of at least 3 months.

"Inflation below 10 percent is a level we are happy with at the moment," said Shiimi.

"A large part of Namibia's inflation is imported inflation from South Africa. Our number one priority is not inflation that's - almost automatic, it is to maintain the one-one peg with the rand."

Namibian foreign currency reserves were currently at Namibian $13 billion, the bank said.

"We believe as a small country we will have to target a level higher than that. Anything in the range of four and a half and five months of import cover," Shiimi said.

Import cover refers to the ratio of a country's imports against that of its total foreign exchange reserves, and the more it imports the quicker these reserves are depleted.

Expenditure on imports slowed to N$1.2 billion year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015, according to Namibia's statistics office. The country's trade deficit narrowed 22.8 percent to a N$5.8 billion ($469 million) deficit, versus a N$7.6 billion shortfall a year ago.

Namibia's central bank said it remained concerned about the high import bill, mainly the result of imports of unproductive luxury goods, and the knock-on effect this was having on growth of instalment credit, which grew 20.9 percent in the first half of 2015.

Shiimi said a sharp spike in the uptake of consumer credit was fanned by low interest rates but the bank was wary of raising rates too much to curb this behaviour. (Editing by James Macharia/Mark Heinrich)