WINDHOEK, Sept 21 Management at Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine in Namibia said on Wednesday they had approached a labour court to prevent a strike the Minworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) said would start on Friday.

The MUN said earlier on Wednesday it had served Rossing with a strike notice after failing to reach a deal in talks over output incentives.

"This morning Rossing filed a Labour Court motion seeking that the ... (dispute) be determined through the court process and also that employees can, therefore, not engage in industrial action until the motion is heard," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch, Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by; Ed Stoddard)