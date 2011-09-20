WINDHOEK, Sept 20 Management at Rio Tinto's Rossing Uranium mine in Namibia will meet with unions on Tuesday in a bid to avoid a strike over production incentives that could hurt output at one of the world's largest uranium producers.

Some 1,200 of Rossing's 1,600 workers are members of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN). Workers voted this week for a strike to start on Friday in protest over differences in bonuses paid to workers and management.

"When production targets are not made, we don't get anything, but the people who manage us get bonuses. That is unfair to the person pushing the wheelbarrow," Ismael Kasuto, Rossing branch representative of MUN, told Reuters.

The union will meet with management later on Tuesday.

"We hope to find a solution to avert the strike, but ... people are fed up," Kasuto said.

Rossing said it had two different incentive schemes for workers and management and is unwilling to bow to the union's demands, calling them "unreasonable and one-sided".

"It would be irresponsible of me or any of my management team to simply accede to unreasonable demands that are contrary to sound business principles," recently appointed Rossing Managing Director Chris Salisbury said last week.

Workers demand 30,000 Namibian dollars ($3,919) each on top of N$11,000 they have already received. The dispute already caused a three-day illegal strike in July.

Talks since then have been cumbersome, with a briefing with management last week causing workers to push for a strike.

Strike action would further hurt output at Rossing, whose production was hit by heavy rains earlier in the year. Rossing produced around 8 million lb of uranium last year. Rio Tinto has a 68.6 percent stake in the mine. ($1 = 7.655 Namibian Dollars) (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch, Editing by Agnieszka Flak)