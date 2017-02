WINDHOEK, Sept 23 Workers at Rio Tinto's Rossing mine in Namibia on Friday started an indefinite strike at the uranium mine after rejecting management's latest offer that was meant to settle a dispute over production incentives, a union official said.

"Workers have shot down the management offer. The strike has started as planned at 0800 (0600 GMT) this morning," Mineworkers Union of Namibia Rossing branch representative Ismael Kasuto told Reuters. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch, Writing by Agnieszka Flak)