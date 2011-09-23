WINDHOEK, Sept 23 Parts of Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine in Namibia were still operating on Friday despite a strike at the mine, a spokesman for the company said.

Members of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (NUM) walked off the job early on Friday after rejecting management's latest offer meant to settle a dispute over production incentives.

"Production has not come entirely to a standstill, some parts of our operational aspects are continuing," Jerome Mutumba, a Rossing spokesman, told Reuters.

He also said the company had put contingency measures in place to minimise the impact of the strike. (Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch; Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)