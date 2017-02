JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) said on Wednesday it had appealed a court ruling which declared its strike at Rio Tinto's RIO.l Rossing uranium mine illegal.

A spokesman told Reuters the union would continue striking until its appeal had been heard in court. (Reporting by Olvia Kumwenda, Writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)