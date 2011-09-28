JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 The management at Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine in Namibia said on Wednesday that a labour court had decided in the company's favour and declared an ongoing strike at the operation illegal.

The company said all workers, who have been on strike since the early shift on Friday, were required to return to work immediately.

"The company is pleased to note that the employees' demand for the 30,000 Namibian dollars ($3,808) cannot permissibly form part of any lawful industrial action and a final relief order was issued to declare the current strike illegal," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 7.876 Namibian Dollars) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)