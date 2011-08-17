RPT-COLUMN-How vulnerable is copper to supply disruption? Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 9 The copper market is facing the imminent prospect of the simultaneous closure of the world's two largest copper mines.
WINDHOEK Aug 17 Namibia will not go ahead with its plan to raise the mining tax for companies in the non-diamond sector to 44 percent, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Instead, the current rate of 37.5 percent to operate in conjunction with a formula-based surcharge to capture additional mining revenue during better economic periods is proposed," it said.
The ministry said it revised the tax hike proposal due to major concerns from the industry.
KABUL, Feb 10 Eleven years after its first big mining privatisation, the Afghan government has abruptly cancelled the contract, highlighting the unpredictable nature of investing in a sector seen as crucial to the country's economic development.
Gadchiroli, INDIA, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - T ribal groups in India's Maharashtra state gather at an ancient shrine before harvest each year to give thanks and celebrate their sacred land by singing, dancing and feasting.