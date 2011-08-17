WINDHOEK Aug 17 Namibia will not go ahead with its plan to raise the mining tax for companies in the non-diamond sector to 44 percent, the ministry of finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Instead, the current rate of 37.5 percent to operate in conjunction with a formula-based surcharge to capture additional mining revenue during better economic periods is proposed," it said.

The ministry said it revised the tax hike proposal due to major concerns from the industry.

(Reporting by Servaas van den Bosch,; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda)