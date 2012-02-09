CAPE TOWN Feb 9 Namibia's Chamber of
Mines is in negotiations with the government over a proposed
super tax on the mining industry likely to be implemented in
2012, a senior official said on Thursday.
Last year the southern African nation pulled plans to raise
the mining tax for companies in the non-diamond sector to 44
percent following major concerns over its tax hike proposal.
Instead it stuck with the current 37.5 percent and proposed
a formula-based surcharge to get extra revenues when the economy
is performing well.
"We are in negotiations now at the moment on the super tax,"
Mark Dawe, the chamber's president, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a mining conference.
He said the chamber, which would get feedback on its
proposals from the government on Friday, was punting for a
common super tax on all commodities to prevent an administrative
burden on miners.
Asked whether the industry was confident it would achieve
the same success for its super tax talks it had when lobbying
last year on gross sales taxes, Dawe said they were confident
government would do the "right thing".
"But we're very concerned that they've scared away a number
of investors as a result of these pronouncements. A number of
companies have left Namibia," he said, without elaborating.
Namibia is one of the world's largest producers of diamonds
and has huge deposits of uranium, with Rio Tinto and
Australian miner Paladin Energy currently producing the key
nuclear material.
Foreign firms are also exploring for gold, lead, zinc and
iron ore.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason
Neely)