WINDHOEK Dec 14 Namibia state-owned fixed
phone line operator Telecom Namibia Ltd is in "advanced" talks
to buy the southwestern African nation's second-biggest wireless
phone carrier Powercom, a Telecom spokesman said on Wednesday.
Struggling Powercom, which trades as Leo, was sold by
Egypt's Orascom Telecom to banks Investec and
Nedbank for $60 million in June this year.
Telecom spokesperson Oiva Angula told Reuters the
negotiations were still on-going.
"It's our serious intention to acquire 100 percent of
Powercom, but it is not a done deal yet. There are still legal
and regulatory issues to sort out," he said.
Angula declined to give further details about the talks,
saying a statement would be released by Thursday.
