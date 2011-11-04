JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 A Namibian court ruled the antitrust regulator's conditions on Wal-Mart Stores Inc's takeover of Massmart Holdings Ltd's assets in that country must be reviewed by the trade minister, a move that could deal a blow to the $2.4 billion deal.

Wal-Mart in June took a 51 percent stake in Massmart, which operates in 14 African countries including Namibia.

But the acquisition is proving difficult for Wal-Mart, which is also awaiting judgement on appeals by the South African government and unions, which are seeking to block or attach more conditions on the deal.

The Namibian supreme court ruling gives Trade and Industry Minister Hage Geingob a final say over whether conditions attached to the deal by the Namibian Competition Commission are adequate.

Under Namibian competition law, Geingob's review of the conditions could lead to the deal being overturned or have conditions amended and added.

The Namibian Competition Commission approved the deal earlier this year on condition it does not lead to job cuts and Wal-Mart sells stakes to historically disadvantaged communities, among others.

While Wal-Mart welcomed the ruling, it said any new conditions imposed by the trade minister would be open to a legal challenge.

"The merged parties look forward to a speedy completion of the ministerial review, and any further legal proceedings to which this may give rise," the company said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)