UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 Nampak Ltd : * Headline earnings per share from continuing operations are also expected to
be between 10% and 20% higher * FY headline EPS from continuing and discontinued operations expected to be
between 10% and 20% higher
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts