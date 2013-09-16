JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 Nampak Ltd said on Monday it was selling its South African cartons and labels business to a unit of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Nampak, Africa's largest packaging firm, said the move was part of a strategy to focus on key regions and core products and was subject to conditions including approval by South Africa's competition authorities. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)