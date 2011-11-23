* Headline EPS 170.1 cents vs 174.2 cents
* Revenue down slightly in S.Africa
* Shares slightly lower
(Adds details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, NOV 23 - South African packaging
manufacturer Nampak fell short of expectations with a
15 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, hampered by
slightly lower revenue in its home market.
Nampak, which operates in 13 African countries, said diluted
headline earnings per share totalled 170.1 cents in the year to
end-September, compared with 147.7 cents a year earlier.
A survey of six analysts had expected headline EPS, the main
measure of profit in South Africa, to come in at 174.2 cents.
Nampak shares were down 0.93 percent as of 1039 GMT, and are
down about 7 percent so far this year.
Nampak said its Angolan beverage can unit contributed 11
percent of revenues for the rest of Africa, which came in at 1.3
billion rand ($154.35 million).
Total revenues were largely flat at 15.82 billion rand, a
0.3 percent increase from the previous year. Revenues from South
Africa were down 2.5 percent on weak demand and after the
disposal of several underperforming units.
The company that is a major supplier of plastic bottles to
the dairy industry in Britain declared a total distribution of
108 cents, a 30 percent increase from the previous year.
($1 = 8.4222 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)