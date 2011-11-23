* Headline EPS 170.1 cents vs 174.2 cents

* Revenue down slightly in S.Africa

* Shares slightly lower (Adds details, background)

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 23 - South African packaging manufacturer Nampak fell short of expectations with a 15 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, hampered by slightly lower revenue in its home market.

Nampak, which operates in 13 African countries, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 170.1 cents in the year to end-September, compared with 147.7 cents a year earlier.

A survey of six analysts had expected headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, to come in at 174.2 cents.

Nampak shares were down 0.93 percent as of 1039 GMT, and are down about 7 percent so far this year.

Nampak said its Angolan beverage can unit contributed 11 percent of revenues for the rest of Africa, which came in at 1.3 billion rand ($154.35 million).

Total revenues were largely flat at 15.82 billion rand, a 0.3 percent increase from the previous year. Revenues from South Africa were down 2.5 percent on weak demand and after the disposal of several underperforming units.

The company that is a major supplier of plastic bottles to the dairy industry in Britain declared a total distribution of 108 cents, a 30 percent increase from the previous year. ($1 = 8.4222 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)