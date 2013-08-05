BRIEF-Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports Q4 adj. basic earnings per share $0.17
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
Aug 5 Nam Tai Electronics Inc : * Q2 2013 sales up 64%, gross profit margin at 9.4% * Q2 loss per share $0.71 * Q2 sales $167.9 million * Believes amount of electronic manufacturing services it provides to its
customers will be further reduced significantly * Says management continues to explore all commercially viable alternatives to
maintain its lcm operations * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN DIEGO, March 7 Major aircraft leasing companies have offered a lukewarm response to proposals by Boeing to build a bigger version of its 737 MAX family to counter the Airbus A321neo.
CARACAS/HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, March 8 Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, has spent at least a decade trying to build business ties and boost shipments to refineries in India, where crowds once welcomed the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez with cries of "Viva!"