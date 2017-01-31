UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 South African fast-food chain Nandos, best known for its spicy chicken meals, denied speculation on Tuesday it was considering a stock market flotation.
Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg reported on Monday that Nandos was weighing an initial public offering (IPO), possibly in London, to raise money for expansion.
"The speculation about a Nando's IPO is incorrect, nor are they currently considering fundraising," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources