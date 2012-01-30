HONG KONG Jan 30 Fosun International
, China's top private conglomerate, said on Monday it
expected 2011 profit at its Nanjing Iron & Steel
subsidiary to fall more than 50 percent.
Nanjing Iron & Steel's net profit for 2010 was around 919
million yuan ($145 million).
Pharmaceutical-to-mining conglomerate Fosun said Nanjing Iron
& Steel suffered a fourth-quarter loss due to reduced steel
demand and a fall in steel prices greater than the decrease in
raw material costs.
($1 = 6.339 Chinese yuan)
