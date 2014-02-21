OSAKA Feb 21 The governor of Osaka said on
Friday the prefecture would sell a local train and warehouse
operator to Nankai Electric Railway Co for 75 billion
yen ($733 million) after U.S. investment fund Lone Star Fund's
bid was blocked in December.
Lone Star, a distressed-asset investment fund, had won the
right in November to buy the Osaka Prefectural Urban
Development Co for 78 billion yen, but that bid was blocked by
the Osaka municipal government.
Osaka prefecture owns 49 percent the company while Osaka Gas
Co, Kansai Electric Power Co and Japanese
banks including Resona Holdings Inc own the rest.