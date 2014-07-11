UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net loss at 37-68 million yuan ($5.97-$10.96 million) versus net loss of 119.7 million yuan a year earlier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mQO2Xb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2028 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources