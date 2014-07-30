UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 30 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd
* Says H1 net loss at 52.4 million yuan (8.49 million US dollar) versus net loss of 119.7 million yuan a year earlier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1km36Mp
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1712 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources