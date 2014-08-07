Aug 7 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 507.3 million yuan (82.33 million US dollar) via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 8

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/V4cM1A; bit.ly/1ottG14

