Oct 16 Nanobiotix SA :

* Receives authorisation to start phase II/III registration trial for NBTXR3 in patients with locally advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma

* Authorisation received from National Agency For The Security Of Medicines And Health Products (ANSM) in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)