BRIEF-Pharming Group announces additional conversions of its amortizing bonds
* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 7,558,479 ordinary shares
May 10 NanoCarrier Co Ltd :
* Says the co received patent recognition from European Patent Office, for block copolymer as well as its use
Source text in Japanese:t.im/13vrg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Total number of shares issued in conversions is 7,558,479 ordinary shares
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage: