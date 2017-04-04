April 4 British nanotechnology company Nanoco
Group Plc cut its full-year expectations saying sales
have not materialised in the second half.
The company, which specialises in quantum dots --
semiconductor crystals 10,000 times finer than a human hair,
said it is engaged with more near term commercial opportunities
than at "any time" in its history.
The company reported revenues of 0.68 million pounds
($845,376.00) for the six months to Jan. 31 and a loss before
tax of 6.4 million pounds.
($1 = 0.8044 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)