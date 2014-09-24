* Commercial production expected to start in first half 2015
* Plant to produce cadmium-free quantum dots in South Korea
* Demand from display makers seen rising
* Nanoco shares rise more than 27 pct
Sept 24 Nanoco Group Plc said
commercial production of quantum dots, used to make vibrant
screen displays, is expected to begin in the first half of next
year at a plant in South Korea being built by its partner, Dow
Chemical Co.
Shares of the British nanotechnology company rose more than
27 percent on Wednesday to their highest in more than 10 months.
The launch of quantum dot production, which analysts said
was probably linked to a supply agreement with a big display
manufacturer, signals a major breakthrough for Nanoco and the
quantum dot industry.
"Nanoco is today on the threshold of major growth in its
revenues, earnings and cash flows," Liberum analysts Eoin Lambe
and Janardan Menon wrote in a note.
Quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals, 10,000 times
finer than a human hair, that can convert electrical energy into
light and be manipulated to produce precise colors for display.
They are cheaper and consume less power than organic
light-emitting diodes (OLED), their rival technology at the
sharp end of the display business, but cannot yet be produced in
the same quantities.
With demand expected to soar, the handful of companies able
to make quantum dots are partnering with big display makers to
set up industrial-scale manufacturing.
Dow Chemical, which holds exclusive worldwide rights to sell
Nanoco's quantum dots for use in electronic displays, said on
Wednesday it would begin construction of the manufacturing plant
in Cheonan, South Korea.
Unlike those produced by competitors, quantum dots using
Nanoco's technology do not contain cadmium, a toxic metal, the
use of which is restricted in many countries. Cheonan will be
the world's first large-scale, cadmium-free quantum dot plant.
'MILLIONS OF TELEVISIONS'
Quantum dots are already in use. Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire HDX 7 and Sony Corp's Triluminos TV, for
example, already use them in their screens.
It is their wider adoption in television screens as a much
cheaper alternative to OLED technology that promises growth.
Touch Display Research, a market research and consulting
firm, forecasts that the global market for quantum dot displays
and lighting components will rise to $9.6 billion by 2023 from
$508 million in 2014.
Dow Chemical said the new plant would "enable the
manufacture of millions of quantum dot televisions and other
display applications to meet growing consumer demand."
Analysts at Liberum and Canaccord Genuity said Dow would
have been unlikely to build a plant without the commitment of at
least one large customer.
Among the largest South Korean display makers, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd declined immediate comment and a
spokeswoman for LG Electronics Inc said the company
had not decided whether or not to release quantum dot TVs.
For Manchester-based Nanoco, founded in 2001, the start of
construction of the plant triggers an unspecified "milestone
payment" from Dow. The Liberum and Canaccord analysts estimated
this payment at about $2 million.
The Liberum analysts forecast Nanoco's revenue could rise to
51 million pounds ($84 million) by 2017. The company reported
revenue of 3.93 million pounds for the year to July 31, 2013.
The company has yet to turn a profit since listing in May 2009.
Nanoco's shares were up 25.4 percent at 148.3 pence at 1023
GMT.
