Oct 14 Nanoco Group Plc said its
full-year loss widened as some of its joint development
agreements ended in 2013, and it spent more on the
commercialisation of its quantum dots technology.
Shares in the company fell as much as 8.7 percent in morning
trade on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Nanoco, a University of Manchester spin-out company, said it
was in various stages of development process with a number of
display makers from South Korea, Japan, United States, China and
Taiwan for televisions, monitors and tablets.
Loss for the year ended July 31 increased to 9.06 million
pounds ($14.6 million) from 5.04 million pounds. Revenue more
than halved to 1.4 million pounds from 3.9 million pounds.
The AIM-listed company said last month it expected
commercial production of its quantum dots, used to make vibrant
screen displays, to begin in the first half of next year at a
plant in South Korea being built by its partner, Dow Chemical
Co.
Nanoco said it expected initial commercial orders for
quantum dots to be manufactured and delivered from its Runcorn,
Cheshire facility until Dow's commercial production plant comes
on line in the first half of 2015.
Nanoco's cadmium-free quantum dots are sought by makers of
screen displays, LED lighting and solar panels.
Nanoco shares were down 5.3 percent at 116 pence at 0811
GMT.
($1 = 0.6226 British pound)
