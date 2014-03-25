March 24 British nanotechnology company Nanoco
Group Plc posted a bigger first-half loss, but said
its quantum dots were closer to commercial roll out.
Cadmium-free quantum dots are semiconductor nanocrystals
which can be used in display screens such as LED TVs, solar
cells and biological imaging.
Nanoco said it has signed up for the third phase of a joint
development programme with a major South Korean electronics
company, focusing on the commercialisation of optimised Nanoco
quantum dots in the company's displays.
Nanoco did not name the South Korean company, but said the
company would "launch commercial products following this third
phase of development work," which would run until 2014.
South Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics Inc dominate the flat
panel TV market.
Manchester-based Nanoco reported a loss before tax of 5
million pounds for the six months ended Jan. 31, wider than a
loss of 1.6 million pounds a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)