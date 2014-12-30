UPDATE 1-Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 pct on sale report
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
Dec 30 Nanoco Group Plc :
* Signs manufacturing contract with Dow
* Signs manufacturing contract with Dow ahead of mass production
Manufacturing contract includes pricing and payment terms associated with materials supplied by Nanoco to Dow
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds background, details on appointments)