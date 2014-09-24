BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing
Sept 24 Nanoco Group Plc
* Commercial production of Nanoco quantum dots at plant is expected to begin in first half of 2015
* Quantum dots will be marketed by Dow under brand name Trevista quantum dots
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
