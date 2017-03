Dec 16 Nanoco Group Plc

* Confirms that LG Electronics ("LG") will be using Nanoco's quantum dot technology in its 4k ultra HD tv lineup in 2015

* LG will unveil a new 4k ultra HD tv with quantum dot technology as a new component of its expanded television line up

* Dow Chemical company has responsibility for manufacturing, marketing and selling quantum dots based on nanoco's cadmium free quantum dot technology to display industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: