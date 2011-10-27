* Sees Q4 rev $40-$44 mln vs est $60.7 mln

Oct 27 Chip-test gear maker Nanometrics Inc posted third-quarter profit below market estimates and forecast a dismal fourth quarter citing weak demand in the semiconductor industry amid the global economic slowdown.

The disappointing quarterly profit and outlook drove the Milpitas, California-based company's shares down 15 percent in extended trading.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects a profit of 1-7 cent a share on revenue of $40-$44 million.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 36 cent a share on $60.7 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $7.6 million or 32 cents a share on revenue of $58.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 33 cents a share on revenue of $58.3 million.

Shares of the company fell to $15.90 in after-market trading. closed at $18.84 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)