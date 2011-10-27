* Sees Q4 rev $40-$44 mln vs est $60.7 mln
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.01-$0.07 vs est $0.36
* Q3 EPS $0.32 vs est $0.33
* Q3 rev $58.3 mln, in-line
Oct 27 Chip-test gear maker Nanometrics Inc
posted third-quarter profit below market estimates and
forecast a dismal fourth quarter citing weak demand in the
semiconductor industry amid the global economic slowdown.
The disappointing quarterly profit and outlook drove the
Milpitas, California-based company's shares down 15 percent in
extended trading.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects a profit of 1-7
cent a share on revenue of $40-$44 million.
Analysts were looking for earnings of 36 cent a share on
$60.7 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $7.6 million
or 32 cents a share on revenue of $58.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 33 cents a
share on revenue of $58.3 million.
Shares of the company fell to $15.90 in after-market
trading. closed at $18.84 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)