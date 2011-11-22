TAIPEI Nov 22 Taiwanese DRAM maker Nanya Technology Corp said on Tuesday that it has counter-sued Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc in the United States, requesting a bar on the import and sale of Elpida's DRAM in the country.

"Nanya is evaluating its options, including filing a patent infringement lawsuit in a U.S. district court. We expect to be compensated for the sale of products that infringe upon our patents," said company spokesman Pei-Lin Pai in a statement.

The suit, filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission, comes as dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chipmakers struggle to weather weak prices amid slow demand from PC makers.

Elpida, the world's No.3 maker of DRAM, sued Nanya in a U.S. District Court in early September for damages over what it said were violations of four patents, and sought a halt to alleged infringements of four Elpida DRAM technology-related patents and compensation for damages.

Nanya's bigger rival Powerchip Technology Corp is a long-term partner of Elpida, operating the Rexchip joint venture in Taiwan. Nanya has partnered with Micron Technology Inc in joint venture chipmaker Inotera Memories Inc .

Lawsuits, especially patent disputes, are common in the technology sector as makers seek to protect their newest technologies from being commoditised and exploited by rivals. Most are settled out of court as big companies prefer to avoid protracted legal battles and patented technology can be out of date by the time a case is over. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)