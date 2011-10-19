TAOYUAN Taiwan Oct 18 Nanya Technology Corp
, Taiwan's No.2 DRAM chip maker, said on Wednesday it
expects bit growth of 5-10 percent in the fourth quarter
compared to the previous quarter, and 55-60 percent for the full
year compared to a year earlier.
The company said in a statement that its capital spending
forecast for this year remains at T$12 billion ($398.13
million).
Nanya Tech, which makes dynamic random access memory (DRAM)
chips mainly for PCs, posted a net loss of T$11.96 billion in
July-September, versus a net loss of T$2.266 billion a year ago
and a second quarter loss of T$7.9 billion.
($1 = 30.141 Taiwan Dollars)
