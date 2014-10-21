Oct 21 Napatech A/S :

* Dell OEM solutions pre-integrates Napatech Accelerators

* Says announced that it has made a significant progress with Dell OEM partnership

* Says Dell OEM will make a pre-integrated platform available through Dell website, where Dell customers can order a Dell PowerEdge R620 or R720 with Napatech Accelerators pre-integrated