Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Napatech A/S :
* Dell OEM solutions pre-integrates Napatech Accelerators
* Says announced that it has made a significant progress with Dell OEM partnership
* Says Dell OEM will make a pre-integrated platform available through Dell website, where Dell customers can order a Dell PowerEdge R620 or R720 with Napatech Accelerators pre-integrated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)